The Ateneo big man knocks in 21 points on a 6-of-7 shooting from beyond the arc against Indonesia in the 2018 Jones Cup

Published 3:21 PM, July 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines-Ateneo Blue Eagles caught fire in the second half and disposed of Indonesia, 89-78, at the 40th William Jones Cup in New Taipei City, Thursday, July 19.

A trailing Isaac Go drained a pull-up triple from a Thirdy Ravena dump pass to knot up the contest at 55 with 5:25 left. In the next possession, Ravena rebounded and took the ball coast-to-coast for an easy drive and the lead, 56-55.

A few possessions later, a now-fearless Go sank his 5th long bomb of the day for a 61-60 advantage. Go and Ravena bolstered the offense even further with two more consecutive 3-balls to complete a massive 18-2 run, 76-62.

Overall, the white-hot Eagles outscored the Indonesians 35-18 in the 3rd frame alone.

Veteran sniper Anton Asistio then piled on the Indonesian’s woes, forcing a timeout after yet another triple for Ateneo-PH, 83-64.

However, the trailing opposition did muster a quick 10-0 run to inch back within 9, 74-83. On the break, Ateneo’s perimeter specialist Jolo Mendoza fired a transition 3 to finally stop the bleeding, 86-74.

Indonesia made a nice run, but ultimately fell short of time to make another comeback effort.

Go was preserved down the stretch due to the tournament’s daily games, but finished with a team-high 21 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals and 6/7 (86%) shots from downtown in just 13 minutes of action.

Ravena chipped in 14 points with 7 boards and 5 assists. New reinforcement big men Angelo Kouame and Pat Maagdenberg also came alive, both with 14 markers of their own.

On the other end, it was import Kore White who led the Indonesians with a solid line of 23 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists. Kaleb Gemilang added 18 markers, 5 assists and 4 boards of his own in the losing effort.

Indonesia rallied after being down 19-25 in the first quarter and ended the half up 3, 44-41. However, Go at that point already had 3 treys for 10 points, and just went to work from there.

The Scores:

Ateneo-PH (89) – Go 21, Ravena 14, Kouame 14, Maagdenberg 14, Asistio 8, Nieto, Ma. 6, Navarro 4, Mendoza 3, Verano 2, Andrade 0, Mamuyac 0.

Indonesia (78) – White 23, Gemilang 18, Prawiro 13, Grahita 10, Dhyaksa 5, Kurniawan 4, Wuwungan 3, Indrawan 2, Sitorus 0, Putra 0.

Quarter scores: 25-19, 41-44, 76-62, 89-78

– Rappler.com