Published 6:55 PM, July 20, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines-Ateneo Blue Eagles made quick work of Lithuania, 98-65, to pick up their 3rd straight victory in the 40th William Jones Cup in New Taipei City, Friday, July 20.

Big men Angelo Kouame and Mike Nieto combined for 14 of the team’s 21 second-quarter points to open up a comfortable 43-28 lead at the half.

The Blue Eagles – who improved to 4-2 to stay in the running for a podium finish – built on this momentum in the 3rd period to clinch a 30-point lead off a wide open Isaac Go triple, 66-34.

In this stretch, the Philippine side outscored their European foes, 23-6, as they wrapped the quarter up by 27 points, 73-46.

The Blue Eagles, who are running 4th, sit behind Canada (6-0), Iran (4-1) and South Korea (4-1.)

They take on Chinese Taipei (3-2) on Saturday, July 21 at 7pm, and Iran (4-1) on Sunday, July 22 at 5 pm.

New recruit William Navarro showcased his talents in the easy win, leading Ateneo-PH with a statistical gem of 20 points, 5 rebounds, 5 assists, 4 steals and a block on a 10-of-13 (77%) shooting in just 23 minutes of action.

Kouame chipped in 19 markers with 5 boards in just 15 minutes.

Lithuania was unable to muster any kind of comeback effort as the Eagles’ lead continued to hover around the 30-point margin throughout the final frame.

Zygimantas Jocys was the only Lithuanian in double-digits with 20 points on top of 3 rebounds and 2 assists.

The Scores:

PH-Ateneo (98) – Navarro 20, Kouame 19, Ravena 14, Nieto, Mi. 10, Go 10, Asistio 8, White 6, Black 4, Tio 3, Nieto, Mi. 3, Daves 1, Wong 0.

Lithuania (65) – Jocys 20, Motuzas 9, Norkus 9, Neimantas 8, Rimsa 7, Sabecka 7, Paulauskas 5, Vazalis 0.

Quarter scores: 22-17, 43-28, 73-46, 98-65.

– Rappler.com