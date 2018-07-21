The Blue Eagles pick up their 4th straight triumph for a 5-2 record

MANILA, Philippines – The all-collegiate Philippine-Ateneo Blue Eagles stunned national team Chinese Taipei-Blue, 77-76, in the 40th William Jones Cup in New Taipei City, Saturday, July 21.

Thirdy Ravena got called for a reach-in foul on Chen Ying-Chun on Chinese Taipei’s final possession, who sank the go-ahead free-throws that gave the host team a 76-74 lead with 3.1 seconds left in regulation.

But Matt Nieto – off Ateneo's final timeout – was left wide open for the cold-blooded game-winning triple that sealed the deal with 0.2 left.

Chun Ying-Chun ran off for the steal and score to put Chinese Taipei up one, 70-69, at the 2:47 mark of the 4th quarter. On the other end, however, incoming rookie William Navarro was left wide open in the corner and promptly sank the go-ahead triple for the Blue Eagles, 72-70.

Chinese Taipei then slowed the pace down, fished some fouls and made 4 straight free-throws, 74-72. They then couldn’t convert off the timeout as Thirdy Ravena tipped the ball to a streaking Gian Mamuyac for the wide-open layup, 74-all.

A reinvigorated Chinese Taipei-Blue orchestrated a 12-3 run to begin the second half, 47-41, which was broken by an Angelo Kouame two-hand flush off a Gian Mamuyac feed midway through the 3rd.

Turnovers repeatedly hounded the Blue Eagles, but veteran sniper Anton Asistio fired off two straight long bombs to seize back the lead, 57-56, at the end of the period. Ateneo-PH, however, recorded 8 giveaways in this quarter alone, compared to just 10 in the entire game against Lithuania.

These back and forth attacks also characterized the first 2 quarters, where Ateneo-PH came out on top against Chinese Taipei’s best ballers, 36-35, at the half, and tied 18-all after the first. – Rappler.com