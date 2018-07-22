After haters defaced another LeBron James mural, some fans showed up this time to help artist Gustavo Zermeno retouch his work

Published 8:24 PM, July 22, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – While there are some rotten apples in the basket, there are a lot of good ones too.

Hours after a public Los Angeles Lakers mural depicting newest superstar LeBron James was defaced yet again by vandals, Lakers fans showed up by the dozens to help artist Gustavo Zermeno retouch his work.

After the second LeBron mural was vandalized, Lakers fans came to help the artist Gustavo Zermeno fix it. (via @NotoriousOHM) pic.twitter.com/pKz2WKZRnV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 22, 2018

Here's a close-up of the ruined mural before Zermeno and the fans got to work in its restoration:

For the second time this month, a mural of new #Lakers superstar LeBron James has been vandalized, this time in the Fairfax District. https://t.co/uRqxg0EJe0 pic.twitter.com/htZoA2YVG0 — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) July 21, 2018

While some people pointed fingers to fans of the Lakers’ “little brother” Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN senior writer Arash Markazi came to the rescue with his own hot take:

Clippers fans don’t care about LeBron James being a Laker. They’re not going to deface a mural of LeBron in a Lakers uniform and leave the other Lakers legends untouched. The last LeBron mural was defaced with “3-6, LeFraud, We Don’t Want You and No King.” This is a LeBron hater. https://t.co/NAMXnzJowE — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) July 21, 2018

This was the second public mural of “The King” that was vandalized in Los Angeles, which houses some residents who are clearly not happy with the arrival of the 3-time NBA champion. The first was a “King of LA” mural that was repeatedly vandalized with phrases like “We don’t want you,” “NO KING” and “3-6 LeFraud,” pertaining to James’ personal win-loss record in the NBA Finals.

The LeBron James “King Of LA” mural has already been vandalized in the city of Los Angeles. With “We don’t want you” written over it. That’s the difference. There is no Cleveland loyalty and respect in LA for LeBron. pic.twitter.com/htUICsP0Ci — Vern Thompson (@VernThompson) July 8, 2018

After an initial retouch, the vandals quickly got back to business of announcing their hatred:

Breaking: Video surveillance released from last night in Venice of the LeBron James mural being vandalized pic.twitter.com/n7A7jjrYJe — Sports ON Tap (@SONTSports) July 12, 2018

The artist got fed up with people defacing his work, so he just took it down completely.

LeBron James mural was removed by the same guy who painted it because it was drawing too much attention.. pic.twitter.com/JWlzoTqBeU — Lakers Dynasty #LakersNation (@LakersDynasty32) July 11, 2018

The disrespect went both ways, as some fans in turn posted big pictures of LeBron over murals of 5-time champ Kobe Bryant, which of course, easily angered the locals.

Someone put a LeBron James face over Kobe Bryant's mural so this guy took matters into his own hands (via @andoneperezl pic.twitter.com/j4wVy7DGL8 — Fanatics View (@fanaticsview) July 5, 2018

Time will tell if these vandals can keep their itchy hands to themselves this time around for the second mural. They should at least respect the artists if they can’t do so for the athletes. – Rappler.com