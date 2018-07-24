The former Ateneo Blue Eagle also inspires San Beda star Robert Bolick who reaches a new career high

Published 9:15 PM, July 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Despite leading Barangay Ginebra San Miguel to the 2018 PBA Commissioner's Cup finals against the stacked San Miguel Beermen, veteran point guard LA Tenorio still found the time to pull off double-duty in the NCAA as a debuting TV analyst.

He imparted his wealth of basketball knowledge as a first-time commentator during the comeback win of San Beda University (SBU) against the feisty College of St Benilde (CSB).

After the game where the Red Lions won 75-69, Tenorio shared that despite his reputation as a fearless man on the hardwood, he was hit with nerves in his first gig at the sidelines.

"Actually, going into this game, nakakakaba," he said. "I have no idea talaga kung papa'no maging analyst kasi it's really my first time to cover a game. Siyempre, 'di rin ako masyadong familiar sa mga players ng NCAA kasi masyadong mga bata na 'yan eh."

(Actually, I was nervous going into this game. I really have no idea how to be an analyst since it was really my first time to cover a game. Of course, I'm also not familiar with the NCAA players because they're all much younger.)

"But again, I'm very happy," he continued. "Nae-excite ako, actually. Sobrang nag-enjoy ako covering the game (I got excited, actually. I really enjoyed covering the game). I'm looking forward to cover the next games [in the] NCAA."

The 34-year-old former Ateneo Blue Eagle said he was approached by ABS-CBN's Mico Halili for the post, and he wasted no time accepting it.

"Kinausap lang ako ni Sir Mico kung gusto ko maging analyst ng NCAA. 'Di ako nag-dalawang isip na sumali rito," he said.

(I was just asked by Sir Mico if I wanted to be an NCAA analyst. I didn't have second thoughts.)

"[It's a] different experience for me. I'm sure marami akong matututunan dito (I'm sure I'll learn a lot), analyzing the game, analyzing the players, seeing the future of Philippine basketball," he added.

In fact, one of that future's brightest spots, Gilas cadet and San Beda star Robert Bolick, pointed to Tenorio as the reason for his 19-point 2nd half explosion against CSB, reaching a new career high of 25 points.

"'Yun 'yung mga been there, done that, ando'n na sila eh. Kami rito sa college, 'yun din 'yung gusto naming mapuntahan. Pinapanood ko lang sila kung paano mag-training, 'yung diskarte nila sa laro. Siyempre, kailangan mong i-adapt 'yan eh," Bolick said in the post-game presser.

(Those are the guys who have been there, done that, they're already there. Us here in college, that's what we aspire to be. I just watch how they train, how they strategize when playing. Of course, you have to adapt those moves.)

"Siyempre si LA, been there, done that. Kita mo naman, big stage, kahit ano'ng game – finals, Philippine team, kahit ano," he added.

(LA has been there, done that. As you can see, on the big stage, in any game – finals, Philippine team, anything.)

As for "El Tinyente" Tenorio, he's just happy that he's become part of the players' growth in the NCAA.

While he breaks down the play in the NCAA, Tenorio – along with his Ginebra teammates – will also be looking to upset the favored Beermen in the PBA Commissioner's Cup. – Rappler.com