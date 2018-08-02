Gab Banal erupts for a triple-double as Go for Gold completes a sweep of Marinerong Pilipino

Published 9:14 PM, August 02, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Gab Banal exploded for a triple-double as Go For Gold dumped Marinerong Pilipino, 103 -75, to clinch the first title berth in the PBA D-League Foundation Cup on Thursday, August 2, at the Ynares Sports Arena.

Banal dropped 24 points, 19 rebounds and 10 assists to power the Scratchers in Game 2 for a sweep of the Engineers in the best-of-3 semifinals series.

"I played bad last game, I’m trying to recover – a change of mindset, being a mature player, it’s part of the game,” said Banal, who also shot 7-of-10 from the field.

“I wasn’t after the triple-double, all I was after was the win,” he added.

Jerick Canada also had 18 points and Kris Porter added 13 points for the Scratchers, who will face either the Che’Lu Revellers or the Centro Escolar University (CEU) Scorpions in the finals.

The Scorpions downed the Revellers, 83-78, in Game 2 of their own series to forge a do-or-die Game 3 next Tuesday, August 7, at 5 pm.

Orlan Wamar topscored for CEU with 20 points on a 6-of-9 shooting, while Rich Guinitaran also had 20 points and 6 rebounds.

"We just have to come out and fight out there. We are fighting for our life. We have to refuse to lose and that’s what they showed today,” said CEU Coach Derrick Pumaren.

After a missed triple by Wamar, Guinitaran took the offensive rebound and eventually made a triple to put the Scorpions up, 79-76, with 42 seconds left on the clock.

Wamar then forced a turnover from Jeff Viernes and converted on the other end, 81-76, to cushion the Scorpions' lead with 16 seconds left to play.

The Scores

First Game

Go for Gold (103) – Banal 24, Canada 18, Porter 13, Reyes 11, Salem 10, Publico 7, Tolentino 6, Wong 6, Dennison 5, Pili 3, Castor 0.

Marinerong Pilipino (75) – Tratter 20, Jacksin 13, Palencia 11, Manalang 9, Medina 8, Thiele 6, Ndiaye 3, Napoles 2, Enguio 2, Johnson 1.

Quarter scores: 26-19, 51-34, 70-56, 103-75

Second Game

CEU (83) – Wamar Jr 20, Guinitaran 20, Chan 10, Caballero 6, Formento 6, Fuentes 6, Uri 5, Roxas 4, Oloume 2, KB Caballero 2,

Che’Lu (78) – Viernes 25, Bitoon 14, Hernandez 12, Collado 9, Melano 7, Sta. Ana 5 Ruaya 4, Siruma 2, Taganas 0, Flores 0, Ochea 0, De Joya 0

Quarter scores: 18-19, 36-29, 55-47, 83-78

– Tonichi Regalado/Rappler.com