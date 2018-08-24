The original 'Mr. Crossover' checks out the PBA and NCAA action before gracing the NBA 3X event in Manila this weekend

Published 9:09 PM, August 24, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The original “Mr. Crossover” is in the house!

NBA legend Tim Hardaway Sr. has arrived in Manila for his NBA 3X guesting on August 25 and 26 at the Mall of Asia Music Hall.

But before that, the former member of the original “Run TMC” (Hardaway, Mitch Richmond, Chris Mullin) Golden State Warriors Big Three wasted no time in his visit and dropped by to watch some NCAA and PBA games.

First, he visited the FilOil Flying V Centre to see action between the St. Benilde Blazers and Perpetual Help Altas, where the Blazers won 84-77.

NBA Legend Tim Hardaway joins the panel at today’s NCAA Game at the San Juan Arena.#NBA3XPH pic.twitter.com/B24LuQeElB — Carlo Singson (@SingsonCarlo) August 24, 2018

The five-time NBA All-Star even went straight to the broadcast booth to share a few words and stories to the people watching at home.

Then he went from San Juan to Pasay in the Mall of Asia Arena, this time to catch the Blackwater Elite play the TNT Katropa, where the Elite delivered a 104-98 stunner in overtime.

Hardaway is in the country together with former Boston Celtic and NBA champion Brian Scalabrine. – Rappler.com