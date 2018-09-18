The former two-time UAAP MVP for DLSU hopes the best for his former mentor

Published 10:26 PM, September 18, 2018

MACAU – Ben Mbala sees no problem with former La Salle Green Archers head coach Aldin Ayo's controversial transfer to the lair of the UST Growling Tigers.

The Cameroonian, who now plays for the Seoul Samsung Thunders, says he is happy with where the 40-year-old mentor is today.

"Who am I to judge him or take a side on what he decided to do?" he told Filipino reporters here at the Studio City after helping the Thunders nip the Fubon Braves in the Asia League Terrific 12 on Tuesday, September 18.



Under Ayo's system and tutelage, Mbala flourished into one of the best players the UAAP has ever seen.

The 23-year-old won back-to-back Most Valuable Player awards and steered the Green Archers to one UAAP championship and one finals apperance.

But Mbala decided to forego his 5th and final year in the UAAP and since then, it was never the same for the proud La Salle basketball program.

Less than two weeks after Mbala's exit, Ayo followed suit and joined the Growling Tigers.

"That's his own career, that's his own path and you got to do what makes you happy. If he's happy with his new team, so be it," Mbala said.

Indeed, Ayo looks like he is at home with the Growling Tigers after leading the team – composed of only 5 returnees and 9 rookies – to its first win with only two games into Season 81.

The triumph already matched UST's number of wins last season after an atrocious 1-10 card last year, reducing Ayo to tears. (READ: Emotional Ayo offers maiden win to 'deserving' UST community)

Having been apart for more than a year now, Mbala hopes for the best for Ayo.

"I'm happy for him and may God bless him in whatever he's planning to do for the rest of his career," Mbala said. – Rappler.com