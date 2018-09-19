With Ryukyu advancing to the Final 4, Philippine representatives iECO Green Warriors crash out of contention even with one game left to play

Published 11:30 PM, September 19, 2018

MACAU – Led by former NBA players, China's Guangzhou Long Lions and Japan's Ryukyu Golden Kings secured semifinals berth in the Asia League Terrific 12.

The Long Lions nipped the Mobis Phoebus, 98-97, to sweep Group B while the Golden Kings thwarted the Xinjiang Flying Tigers, 74-59, to reign supreme in Group C at the Studio City Event Center here on Wednesday, September 19.

Former 10-year NBA veteran Marreese Speights fired 30 points and 10 rebounds, but most importantly, knocked down a clutch 3-pointer that allowed Guangzhou to force overtime and win the game.

Meanwhile, Jeff Ayres, a former NBA champion with the San Antonio Spurs, chalked up 8 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists as Ryukyu advanced to the Final 4 and in the process, eliminated lone Philippine bet iECO Green Warriors.

Kyle Fogg conspired with Speights with 34 points, 6 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists as no other Long Lions player finished in double figures.

American import Josh Scott paced the Golden Kings with 23 points, 14 rebounds and 3 steals and locals Ryouma Hashimoto and Ryuichi Kishimoto added 17 and 14 points, respectively, in the win.

Guangzhou will face the winner of Group D while Ryukyu squares up against the winner of Group A. – Rappler.com