Published 9:51 AM, September 20, 2018

MACAU – Ben Mbala didn't need to sink a game-winner this time as Korea's Seoul Thunders rolled on to an 85-73 win over China's Shandong Golden Stars to reach the Asia League Terrific 12 semis at the Studio City Event Center here on Wednesday, September 19.

Mbala, who knocked down a last-second layup in an 84-82 win over the Taiwan's Fubon Braves on Tuesday, finished with 19 points and 5 boards to help Seoul top Group D with a 2-0 card and advance to the Final 4.

American import Glenn Cosey formed a prolific inside-outside combo with Mbala by firing a game-high 21 points on top of 8 assists, 5 rebounds and 2 steals while Lee Gwan Hee added 17 points and 4 rebounds.

Even with former NBA players Donatas Motiejunas and Andrew Goudelock reinforcing Shandong, Seoul proved to be the more lethal squad as it led by as much as 24 points.

Finishing the maiden period with a manageable 8-point lead, the Thunders outscored the Golden Stars, 22-9, in the second quarter to pull away for good.

Motiejunas paced Shandong with 15 points and 16 rebounds while Goudelock chipped in 14 points, 8 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals.

Mbala – former two-time UAAP MVP with La Salle – and Seoul will face Marreese Speights and the Guangzhou Long Lions in the semifinals on Saturday, September 22, at the same venue. – Rappler.com