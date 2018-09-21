After spending two years in the ABL as a heritage import, the Filipino-American sees himself playing in the country in the future

Published 11:50 PM, September 21, 2018

MACAU – The Philippines could be Filipino-American Joshua Munzon's next stop.

After spending two years in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) as a heritage import for the Saigon Heat and the Westports Malaysia Dragons, Munzon bared that he sees himself playing in the country in the future.

"I think I'll be in the Philippines at the end of this year – just a matter of where exactly," he told reporters here following his stint with the iECO Green Warriors in the Asia League Terrific 12.



The 23-year-old, who played four years with Cal State Los Angeles in the US NCAA Division II, is weighing options whether to join the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) or sign up for the PBA D-League draft.



Munoz has been offered to suit up for the Pampanga Lanterns of the MPBL. He can also take a crack at the PBA, but as a Filipino-foreigner, he needs to see action in the D-League first.

"I'm working on a couple things, talking to a couple of people," he said.

"I am on the lineup of the Pampanga team so I could play at the Maharlika league. I do want to play D-League coming up so we'll see."

If his ABL numbers are any indication, Munzon would be a key addition to any team he agrees to link up with.

He averaged 18.2 points, 4.1 steals, 3.1 assists and 2.8 rebounds in his short stint with the Heat and 21.0 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.4 steals in his one-and-a-half year tenure with the Dragons.

The D-League will draft new players at the end of the year while the MPBL Datu Cup is currently ongoing and is slated to end in the second quarter of 2019. – Rappler.com