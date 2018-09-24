Matt Beyer says they are eyeing teams under the San Miguel Corporation and the MVP Group of the PBA to join the Summer Super 8 and the Terrific 12

Published 3:01 PM, September 24, 2018

MACAU – If the situation permits, the Asia League would love to cater to more Filipino clubs, specifically from the PBA.

Asia League boss Matt Beyer revealed that they are eyeing teams under the San Miguel Corporation and the MVP Group to join the Summer Super 8 and the Terrific 12 – the league's two invitational tournaments.

"I want Philippine teams more than anything else, to be honest with you," Beyer told Filipino reporters here.

"We want [teams under] RSA (Ramon S. Ang), we want [teams under] MVP (Manny V. Pangilinan). We want these guys to think that this is important. Whatever we can do to make them feel that way, I would love to do that."

The PBA had two bets – the NLEX Road Warriors and the Blackwater Elite – in the Super 8 last July but had no teams in the Terrific 12 this September due to the ongoing 2018 Governors' Cup.

Instead, the iECO Green Warriors – composed six PBA D-League players, three imports, two former ASEAN Basketball League stars and two Blackwater cogs – represented the country in the Terrific 12.

The Philippines had the least number of representatives in the Terrific 12 with China having four, Japan having three and South Korea and Chinese Taipei having two each and obviously, Beyer wants more.

"The more the better. There's 35,000 Filipinos living in Macau. It definitely would help our fans, and also it adds more competition to it," he said.

"I think everyone is also intimidated by the Filipino fans, too, because they cheer the loudest, they come and they're very united about this." – Rappler.com