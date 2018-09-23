Korea's Thunders bury 18 treys to topple Japan's Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in their battle-for-third clash

Published 7:41 PM, September 23, 2018

MACAU – Ben Mbala and the Seoul Thunders rained threes on their way to a bronze-medal finish in the Asia League Terrific 12.

Korea's Thunders buried 18 treys en route to an emphatic 105-92 triumph over Japan's Nagoya Diamond Dolphins in their battle-for-third clash at the Studio City Event Center here on Sunday, September 23.

American import Glenn Cosey sank six triples to finish with 34 points on top of 7 rebounds and 5 assists in a game that saw Seoul shot a prolific 12-of-18 clip from downtown in the first half to gain a 64-53 lead by halftime.

The Thunders were comfortably ahead for much of the second half and led by 14 points with four minutes left in the 4th quarter until the Diamond Dolphins unloaded an 8-0 spurt to make it a 6-point game, 87-93.

However, Seoul rode on a game-clinching 12-5 spurt – highlighed by triples from Cosey and Kim Tae Sul – to dash Nagoya's hopes of a comeback.

Mbala, a former two-time UAAP Most Valuable Player, also lighted it up from deep with two triples to chalk up 27 points and 12 rebounds in more than 39 minutes of action.

Former PBA Asian import Lee Gwan Hee added 16 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals while Kim had 14 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals in the win.

Markeith Cummings churned out 29 points and 8 rebounds for the Diamond Dolphins while Shuto Ando chipped in 18 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals. – Rappler.com