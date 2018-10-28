The 7-foot-1 wunderkind adds another highlight to his personal reel

Published 8:54 PM, October 28, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo Blue Eaglets' Kai Sotto continues to display how easy basketball is for him.

The 7-foot-1 wunderkind added another highlight to his personal reel with an off-the-board alley-oop dunk during a game in the Jesuit Athletic Meet 2018 in Cebu on Sunday, October 28.

Towering over his peers, Sotto slammed it home on a fastbreak off a Forthsky Padrigao assist.

Alley-oop Kai Sotto pic.twitter.com/5io4Mmu16a — Chiwa (@ElderfieldZeus) October 28, 2018

As if the dunk wasn't impressive enough, the 16-year-old finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds to power the Blue Eaglets to a 70-22 thrasing of Ateneo de Davao.

@ateneodemanilau (2-0) bt @ADDU_Official (2-1), 70-22 (not a typo).@TeamAMDG :

Kai Sotto- 20pts, 14rebs

Jed Diaz- 7pts, 9rebs, 2blks

Forth Padrigao- 5pts, 3rebs, 6asts, 3stls



ADDU:

Isaac Go (also not a typo)- 8pts, 2rebs, 1stl

Ion Angeles- 3pts, 5rebs, 1ast, 1stl#JAMCebu2018 — Enzo Flojo (@hoopnut) October 28, 2018

– Rappler.com