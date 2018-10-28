WATCH: Kai Sotto slams home off-the-board alley-oop dunk
MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo Blue Eaglets' Kai Sotto continues to display how easy basketball is for him.
The 7-foot-1 wunderkind added another highlight to his personal reel with an off-the-board alley-oop dunk during a game in the Jesuit Athletic Meet 2018 in Cebu on Sunday, October 28.
Towering over his peers, Sotto slammed it home on a fastbreak off a Forthsky Padrigao assist.
As if the dunk wasn't impressive enough, the 16-year-old finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds to power the Blue Eaglets to a 70-22 thrasing of Ateneo de Davao.
