The 7-foot-1 wunderkind makes another mean dunk off a euro-step on the fast break

Published 4:40 PM, October 30, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Kai Sotto continues to change the game for Philippine juniors basketball.

Towering at 7-foot-1, the wunderkid has been showing off some mean dunks over other junior Ateneans from all over the country in the Jesuit Athletic Meet 2018 held in Cebu.

In the Ateneo Blue Eaglets' final game, Sotto caps off his team's championship campaign by channelling his inner Kristaps Porzingis with a dunk off a euro-step on the fast break.

The Sotto-led UAAP juniors defending champion ultimately sealed the win and the title over Ateneo de Cebu, 67-52.

The Blue Eaglets' junior high school stars dominated the game as Sotto topscored with a massive double-double of 24 points and 16 rebounds to go with 2 blocks. Forthsky Padrigao followed with 12 points, 5 steals and 4 assists while Ian Espinosa chipped in 10 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals.

Sotto has reportedly been recruited by European clubs and NBA managing director Scott Levy believes that he can become the first homegrown Filipino player. – Rappler.com