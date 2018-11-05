After getting a shot in the arm, Makati Super Crunch aims for the MPBL title

Published 11:25 PM, November 05, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Forget about Makati Skyscrapers, think of Makati Super Crunch.

Makati, considered one of the strong teams in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League, formally adapted a new moniker midway through its campaign in the Datu Cup.

Team owners Paolo Orbeta and Paolo Pineda announced the partnership with Super Crunch, a corn chip brand, in a press conference at the Dasmarinas Village Homeowners Association Pavilion on Monday, November 5.



"We promise to work harder and play better games so we can make Super Crunch proud of us," said Pineda.

Makati currently tote an 8-4 win-loss slate, which is good for 4th place in the North Division of the 26-team league.

Their confidence further boosted by the sponsorship, Makati head coach Cholo Villanueva and key cogs Rudy Lingganay and Cedric Ablaza said they are more motivated to win the championship.

According to Makati team manager Marvin Arenas, the brand also plans to apply to the PBA and, if given the chance, would like to help the national team and other sports.

The team's new uniforms were also unveiled in the event. – Rappler.com