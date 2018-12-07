Basketball games, rap battles, dance-offs and art installations are featured in the month-long event

Published 4:47 PM, December 07, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Filipino basketball infused with hip-hop, art and dance was in full effect as Nike wrapped up its Battle Force Manila at the Three Parkade in Bonifacio Global City.

Basketball games, rap battles, dance-offs and art installations were held in the month-long event with several Filipino icons acting as mentors to over 1100 participants in their respective fields of expertise.

Thirdy Ravena and Katrina Guytingco served as mentors to basketball, Loonie for rap, Gab Valenciano and AC Lalata for dance and Kayo Cosio for art.

"Basketball is more than just a sport in this country and the culture of basketball goes beyond the courts to the streets," said Nike Philippines marketing manager Jino Ferrer.

"Nike Battle Force is the ultimate expression of basketball culture and its community in Manila."

Team Westbrook of Chris Dalaten, Kenneth Aljard, BJ Faundo and RL Cartel ruled the men's basketball division while the FEU Lady Tamaraws composed of Jamerin Delos Santos, Mary Julienne Manguiat, April Siat and Princess Soraya Gutang bagged the women's crown.

Sur Henyo reigned supreme in rap, the PLBN Crew consisting of Carlo Edwin Fernandez II, Angel Datanangan, Joey Nealega, JM Yrreverre, and Henry Senados topped dance while Jerick Robleza won the art contest. – Rappler.com