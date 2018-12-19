The two-time NBA champion will join Mighty Sports Philippines in the Dubai Basketball Championship

Published 8:08 AM, December 19, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom hasn't given up on basketball and will be reinforcing a team from the Philippines soon.

The 39-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, December 19, to announce that he will be joining the Mighty Sports Philippines in the Dubai Basketball Championship in February.

"It's been a minute since I've professionally competed and I hope to be as explosive as I used to be," he wrote.

Odom bared that he will be using the tournament to get back into top shape as he plans on joining the BIG3, a 3-on-3 basketball league that showcases former NBA talents, and the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA).

"I was hoping to be ready for the Chinese CBA earlier this year but I didn't feel that I was physically where I wanted to be yet," he continued.

"I needed more time to recover from my multiple strokes and heart attacks. I'm not giving up and going in full force."

The 6-foot-10 forward spent 14 years in the NBA, where he won back-to-back championships with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010. He also bagged the Sixth Man of the Year award in 2011.

Odom last played for the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA in 2013 before signing with Laboral Kutxa Baskonia of Spain's Liga ACB the following year.

Although already away from the NBA, Odom made rounds in the news after being comatose and being placed on life support for drug use in October 2015. Months after, he recovered.

He averaged 13.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists in his memorable NBA career. – Rappler.com