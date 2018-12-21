The Harlem Globetrotters showcase their unique basketball tricks and spread their message of anti-bullying to deaf students days before Christmas

Published 12:16 PM, December 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – It's also the season of giving for the Harlem Globetrotters as they take their talents to entertain the students of Mill Neck Manor School for the Deaf in Long Island, New York.

Chris "Animal" Hyche – the US' premier basketball exhibition group – is the son of two deaf parents and he learned sign language before English.

The iconic basketball circus also delivers their message of anti-bullying that is part of their long-standing program, "The ABCs of Bullying Prevention," where ABC stands for Action, Bravery and Compassion.

The Harlem Globetrotters rose to fame for their unique basketball tricks and comic routines geared towards entertaining basketball fans all over the world. – Rappler.com