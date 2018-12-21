Alab remains undefeated in the league, while the Dreamers lose twice in a row

Published 10:05 PM, December 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – The undefeated San Miguel Alab Pilipinas continued their hot start in their ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) title defense with an 86-72 win over fellow top team Formosa Dreamers at the Sta Rosa Sports Complex on Friday, December 21.

Alab remains undefeated at 3-0, while the Dreamers dropped their second straight game for a 6-2 slate.

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Renaldo Balkman was business as usual in their third straight win, dropping 19 points, 20 rebounds, and 5 assists to lead the Alab charge. PJ Ramos put his monstrous 7-foot-3 frame to great use yet again as he followed up with 16 markers, 7 boards, and 3 dimes.

Reigning two-time Local MVP Ray Parks Jr rounded them up nicely with 13 points and 4 rebounds.

Former Chong Son import Caelan Tiongson drove hard to the cup to tie the ballgame at 69-all with exactly 5 minutes left in regulation. This sparked two more driving layups from Parks and Ethan Alvano to suddenly go up 4, 73-69. Balkman and Ramos punctuated the clutch 13-2 run with back-to-back jumpers for the 9-point lead, 78-69, with 2:35 left on the clock.

Tiongson got free for the dagger, 84-72, with just 50 seconds to go.

Malcolm Miller showed off on the road with an all-around line of 21 points, 7 rebounds, and 7 assists to lead the Dreamers. Fellow World Import Will Artino followed up with a 14-point, 12-rebound double-double as they fell to just their second loss of the season.

The Scores:



Alab Pilipinas 86 – Balkman 19, Ramos 16, Parks 13, Javelona 11, Tiongson 6, Domingo 6, Urbiztondo 6, Rosser 5.

Formosa 72 – Miller 23, Artino 14, Glass 14, Chien 11, Tien 5, Wu 3, Lee 2, Chen 0, Cheng 0.

Quarters: 14-20, 39-39, 63-60, 86-72.

