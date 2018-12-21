The Philippines' inaugural 3x3 league will help the country accumulate much-needed points to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Published 11:15 PM, December 21, 2018

MANILA, Philippines – Chooks-to-Go unveiled its plan for the country's first-ever 3x3 basketball league, aimed at boosting the Philippines' chances of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics 3x3 event.

The league will help the country accumulate much-needed points to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"Though the point system of FIBA is complicated, it all starts by having a league," said league commissioner Eric Altamirano. "Then when we have a league, we can now join the World Tour which comprises of 40 events. That's where all the points come from."

The first conference of the tournament will have 6 legs, all played in SM malls. Teams will play in a round-robin format. Each leg will have a champion.

In the sixth leg, all the teams will be ranked based on their accumulated points, with the top 4 automatically seeded. The teams will figure in a knockout tournament with the champion team picking up bragging rights and P1 million.

A total of 12 city-based squads will take part in the inaugural Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 season.

MPBL club teams Manila Stars, Go for Gold-San Juan Knights, Bataan Risers, Bacoor Strikers, Valenzuela Classic, Marikina Shoemasters, and Bulacan Kuyas have signed on. Also committing are the Zark's Burger-backed Quezon City, the Dondon Hontiveros-owned Cebu, and teams from Davao Occidental and Pasig City.

All games will be aired across all platforms of ESPN5.

The pre-season games will be held at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City on January 14. – Rappler.com