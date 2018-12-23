'I’ll just deal with the cards dealt and go from there. But as of now, I’m focused on my stint with Alab,' says Ray Parks Jr

MANILA, Philippines – Blackwater Elite’s 2nd overall pick Bobby Ray Parks Jr has no idea what’s going on in his PBA career, and at this point, it’s probably for the best.

Amid reports that he has been traded to the Meralco Bolts in a 3-team trade, Blackwater management has stood its ground and reportedly offered his camp a max rookie deal.

"I totally have no idea what’s going on right now. As of now I’m just focused on Alab and I appreciate Blackwater for drafting me," he said after Alab Pilipinas dropped the Formosa Dreamers for their 3rd-straight win in the ABL.

"It’s a great organization and wherever I fall, I’ll just deal with the cards dealt and go from there. But as of now, I’m focused on my stint with Alab, and good thing we got the win."

The two-time reigning Local MVP tallied 13 points and 4 rebounds for the defending champions in a come-from-behind rally over the league’s second-best team.

Whatever is going on in his new home league, he’s leaving it up to his agent Charlie Dy, who is incidentally the team owner of Alab Pilipinas.

"Boss Charlie, it’s all up to him," he said. "No one has reached out to me personally yet."

Right now, the former NU Bulldogs superstar is just happy that he has moved on from that long-standing uncertainty over his PBA aspirations.

"Sa wakas, tapos na yung tanong. Sawa na ako araw-araw, 'Parks kailan ka magpapa-draft?' O ayan, nagpa-draft na ako,” he said between fits of laughter. Blessing naman. Next chapter in my life. Excited and at the same time, gusto ko lang din malaman kung saan ako pupunta.

(Finally, the question is answered. I’m tired of hearing every day “Parks, when will you get drafted?” So there, I got drafted. It’s a blessing. Next chapter of my life. I’m excited and at the same time, I just want to know where I will really land.)

“As of now, I’m loyal to the team that drafted me, I’m loyal to the team that has my rights and we just go from there,” he said. – Rappler.com