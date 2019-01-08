UE stalwart Alvin Pasaol, two-time UAAP champions Anton Asistio, and Kib Montalbo banner the country's first-ever 3x3 league

MANILA, Philippines – Ten of the 12 pioneering teams in the 2019 Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup – the country's first-ever 3x3 basketball league – revealed some players they recruited in a photoshoot held on Tuesday, January 8, at Gold's Gym in Sheridan Street, Mandaluyong City.

In a surprise, the Bataan Risers chose University of the East Red Warrior Alvin Pasaol and Ateneo Blue Eagle Anton Asistio as two of their 6 players for the first conference.

According to the team, Adamson Soaring Falcon Sean Manganti and De La Salle Green Archer Santi Santillan are the other two players they tapped.

For the Quezon City-Zark's Jawbreakers, ex-Green Archers skipper Kib Montalbo will captain the team.

Ronjay Buenafe showed up representing the Manila Stars – a team that will be composed of ex-PBA players including Carlo Lastimosa and Gabby Espinas according to team owner Roman Ang.

Newly-formed club team Pasig-Grindhouse Kings sent Filipino-American prospects Joshua Munzon and Taylor Statham to the shoot.

Also present were Paolo Hubalde for the Valenzuela Classic; Mike Ayonayon and Larry Muyang for Go for Gold-San Juan Knights; Gab Banal and Matthew Aquino for the Bacoor Strikers; Jondan Salvador for the Marikina Shoemasters; and 'Baby Shaq' Jay-R Taganas for the Bulacan Kuyas.

The teams from Cebu and Davao Occidental are still finalizing their roster.

Seeing the competitive squads, league owner and Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas was overwhelmed by the talent the first conference has attracted.

"Definitely I was surprised with the quality of players we have attracted," said the executive. "With this, we are expecting very close games in every leg of the President's Cup."

"I would like to thank the team owners for going all-out this conference. For my part, I promise that the next conferences will be bigger," he added. – Rappler.com