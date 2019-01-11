PJ Ramos and Ray Parks take charge as Alab Pilipinas gets back on the winning track in the ASEAN Basketball League

Published 10:23 PM, January 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Alab Pilipinas bounced back from a first loss in their ABL title defense by routing the Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions, 87-75, at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex on Friday, January 11.

PJ Ramos took full advantage of fellow giant Sam Deguara's early foul trouble and finished with 31 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists for Alab, who absorbed a shock 72-71 setback after a 5-0 start against the Westports Malaysia Dragons last Wednesday.

Reigning two-time Local MVP Ray Parks Jr had his best outing of the season with 24 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists with no turnovers.

Alab best established their dominance in the 3rd quarter, leading by as many as 21, 63-42, off a Parks layup with 3:09 left in the period.

However, the visiting squad would not let up and stormed back in the 4th to pull within 9, 70-79, off a three from O'Darien Bassett with just under 3 minutes in regulation.

But the home side did not let the mistakes of their previous game repeat in this one as they closed out their foes with an 8-2 run, 87-72, punctuated by a layup by rookie guard Ethan Alvano at the 53-second mark.

Marcus Elliot led the way for Hong Kong with 20 points and 5 boards. Bassett chipped in 19 markers while Deguara managed 14 points and 9 rebounds despite incurring 3 fouls in the first 4 minutes. – Rappler.com