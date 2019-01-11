The Philippines aims to shatter the world record for most number of participants in a FIBA 3x3 basketball tournament

Published 9:15 PM, January 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – It's all systems go for Chooks-to-Go and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas as they are set to break the world record for most number of participants in a FIBA 3x3 basketball tournament in Sisters of Mary School Boystown and Girlstown this weekend, January 12 to 13, in Cebu.

Currently, the FIBA record for kids is at 1,114 participants while the overall record saw 1,898 players.

For this two-day endeavor, the SBP is expecting 1,100 kids from Boystown on Saturday while another 1,500 participant from Girlstown on Sunday.

But the possibility of breaking a record, though, is just a by-product, with the grander goal focused on building the foundation for the country's Olympic dream in 3x3 basketball.

Serving as mentors for the event are former 3x3 youth team players Kobe Paras and Thirdy Ravena.

"With this event, we are hoping for two things," said Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas during the press conference for the event held at Bai Hotel in Cebu City.

"One is to teach the sport of 3x3 basketball to these kids. Though it is just like indoor basketball, there are different rules and skillsets needed for 3x3. And we are hoping to see that the kids of Boystown and Girlstown will grow up and be part of our league Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3," he shared.

"More importantly, we hope that we could instill the importance of pride for country to these kids. With Kobe and Thirdy, both of whom have represented the country well, the participants [on Saturday] and on Sunday will find their role models in them," he added.

"We in the SBP continue to promote the time-tested values given by sports like hard work, respect for authority, following rules and regulations," added SBP executive director Sonny Barrios.

"All that, if you expand and embrace it, the country, we think, will have a good future. It's our way of contributing to nation-building. The youth is the hope of the fatherland and we share this value with Chooks-to-Go." – Rappler.com