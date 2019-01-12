The Philippines sets records for most kids playing in a 3x3 basketball game and the most number of simultaneous U18 games played

CEBU, Philippines – With the debut of 3x3 basketball in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics looming closer and closer, Chooks-to-Go and the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) have taken extra steps to strengthen the Philippines' bid for immediate medal contention.

One way of doing that is setting new FIBA records and they did just that.

The ongoing Chooks-SBP 3x3 tournament just notched the FIBA record for most kids playing in a 3x3 game on Saturday, January 12 at the Sisters of Mary School Boystown in Minglanilla, Cebu.

A grand total of 1,380 kids signed up in the FIBA 3x3 Play app and played in the eight-hour, SBP-sanctioned under-18 tourney. This shattered the previous FIBA record of 1,114.

With a staggering 25 courts sprawled across the massive campus, Boystown easily broke another FIBA record from the get-go: the most number of simultaneous U18 games played.

LOOK: Chooks-to-Go and SBP set the world record for most simultaneous U-18 3X3 basketball games played at the massive 25-court campus of Sisters of Mary Boystown Cebu! @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/jEqb3pRhG3 — JR Isaga (@JRnalistic) January 12, 2019

Once all the boys have suited up and played ball, the old attendance record fell in turn.

"We at Chooks-to-Go are really elated with the turnout. But this victory is not ours alone. It's the country's achievement," beamed Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas. "I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the SBP and the sisters from SMS for making all of this possible."

Gracing the event together with the sports patron were SBP executive director Sonny Barrios, Gilas Pilipinas team manager Butch Antonio, Batang Gilas team manager Andrew Teh, and former youth team stars Kobe Paras and Thirdy Ravena.

Apart from delivering heartfelt messages, the two college basketball studs mingled with the starstruck kids and even played along.

Ateneo Blue Eagles star and reigning 2-time UAAP Finals MVP @ThirdyRavenaaa gives his opening remarks for the 1111 3X3 players at Sisters of Mary Boystown Cebu! @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/MVSKyHhO8p — JR Isaga (@JRnalistic) January 12, 2019

UP Fighting Maroons prospect forward Kobe Paras gives his opening remarks for the 1111 3X3 players of Sisters of Mary Boystown Cebu! @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/dAKlngAJ0T — JR Isaga (@JRnalistic) January 12, 2019

This project by the SBP that was played across 50 half-courts was headed by SBP's Mark Solano, Ryan Betia, Xander Gubat, Region XIII director Jerry Abuyabor, and SMS athletic director Van Parmis.

"I'll put some religious context when I said this was divine providence. God works in mysterious ways because SBP only learned by accident that there are these courts at this number. And we're glad that we're making history with these young kids," said Barrios. "It's very overwhelming and heartwarming that we got into this partnership with Chooks-to-Go and the Sisters of Mary nuns that we can do this together."

All though two records have already fallen to the hands of the Cebu-based ballers, there is one more still standing – the most number of participants in a basketball tournament which is currently set at 1,898. On Sunday, January 13, SBP looks to topple this record as well at Girlstown in Talisay.

"We are not yet done," declared Mascariñas. – Rappler.com