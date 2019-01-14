Thirdy Ravena says seeing nuns play basketball was the highlight of his two-day trip to Cebu

Published 10:11 PM, January 14, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Thirdy Ravena and Kobe Paras flew to Cebu to share 3x3 basketball and were treated to a rare sight of nuns swishing baskets Sunday, January 13, at the Sisters of Mary School Girlstown in Talisay, Cebu.

After two days of promoting Chooks-to-Go and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas' bid to beat the world record of most players in a FIBA 3x3-sanctioned event, both players singled out the experience of having a shootout with the nuns as the highlight of the trip.

"Sobra akong natuwa. Ngayon lang ako nakakita ng madre na nag-basketball, so sobrang highlight iyon sa akin, na shoot pa niya. Sobrang enjoy, the atmosphere was amazing," said Ravena who served as a ball boy during the shootout.

(I really enjoyed. It was my first time to see nuns play basketball, so that was really the highlight for me and she was able to shoot the ball. I enjoyed, the atmosphere was amazing.)

LOOK: A sister of SMS Girlstown Cebu SWISHES a free-throw line shot at the special Chooks-SBP 3X3 exhibition! #SisSwish @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/n4n8rGLHB4 — JR Isaga (@JRnalistic) January 13, 2019

In Boystown which houses 50 half courts, the duo had an exhibition game versus the champions of the 2018 SBP U-16 3x3 Pambansang Tatluhan.

On Sunday, January 13, Paras and Ravena played with the bests of Girlstown but the students were not satisfied and ended up cheering for their nuns to give the game a try.

"It really shows that basketball or sports in general is something that can really unite people no matter what your background is," said Paras.

"I'm really happy that we went to Boystown and Girlstown so we can show people that basketball isn't just for boys. It's for girls. It's not for people who are privileged, it's not for people who have shoes, it's not for people who have houses, it's for everyone."

While the tournament was on-going, Paras and Ravena went around the campus to bond with the kids. Paras gave away autographs while Ravena changed courts and played volleyball with some of the girls.

The students gave a grand welcome to the two athletes, Chooks-to-Go president Ronald Mascariñas, SBP executive director Sonny Barrios, and Gilas team manager Butch Antonio as they surrounded the whole perimeter of the massive campus.

"It's not always about the championship eh, but seeing those kids very happy and thinking na inspire sila dahil sa amin ni Kobe, it really is the championship trophy para sa akin. It gives me a sense of purpose why I do basketball," shared Ravena, who the two-time UAAP champion.

(It's not always about the championship, but seeing those kids very happy and thinking that they were inspired because of me and Kobe, it really is the championship trophy for me. It gives me a sense of purpose why I do basketball.)

All in all, the two-day tournament that saw 3,036 players was a huge success for breaking the initial FIBA 3x3 record of 1,898 participants. The event also added much needed world ranking points to bolster Philippines' chances for a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

"I'm just happy that Chooks-to-Go gave me an opportunity to give back and at the same time make history by having that much kids to participate in 3x3 basketball," said Paras.

"Iniisip nila na yung Chooks at SBP 'yung nagbigay ng favor sa kanila, it's actually the other way around. Sila (kids) yung tumutulong sa Pilipinas na makakuha ng world ranking points sa 3x3 para naman mabigyan ng chance ang Team Philippines to compete in the 2020 Olympics," Ravena added.

(They think it's Chooks and SBP that are giving them a favor, it's actuallly the other way around. The kids are the ones helping the Philippines collect world ranking points in 3x3, so that Team Philippines will be given a chance to compete in the 2020 Olympics.) – Rappler.com