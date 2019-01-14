Pasig Grindhouse defeats the MPBL's San Juan Knights in the finals of the12-team, single round robin tournament

MANILA, Philippines – Chooks-to-Go continues its inaugural 3X3 venture with the kickoff and preseason of the Chooks-to-Go 3X3 President's Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena on Monday, January 14.

In the finals game of the 12-team, single round robin tournament, Pasig Grindhouse defeated the MPBL's San Juan Knights, 21-15.

It was a war of former PBA pros as Pasig's Dylan Ababou and San Juan's Mac Cardona each chipped in 10 points in the biggest game of the 6-hour long tournament.

Joining Ababou in the winners' circle are ABL veteran Joshua Munzon, former Thailand import Taylor Statham and ex-NU Bulldog Troy Rike.

It was a tough grind for Grindhouse as they had to beat a loaded Bataan Risers squad composed of UAAP stars Alvin Pasaol, Sean Manganti, Anton Asistio and Santi Santillan in the semis before downing one of MPBL's top teams.

Pasig now has a bigger target on its back as the full 3X3 tournament formally starts on February 16 at SM Megamall.

Along with Pasig, San Juan and Bataan, the league's field is composed of other MPBL teams like the Bacoor Strikers, Bulacan Kuyas, Manila Stars, Marikina Shoemasters, Valenzuela Classic and Zamboanga Valientes. Other commercial teams like Cebu-Max 4 Birada, Zark's Jawbreakers-Quezon City and Vigan Baluarte complete the 12-team lineup. – Rappler.com