Despite not winning the UAAP championship, Chooks-to-Go gifts Paul Desiderio franchise

Published 10:12 PM, January 19, 2019

MANILA, Philippines –Though he was not able to achieve his goal of giving UP a championship, Paul Desiderio was still able to fulfill his promise.

With this, Chooks-to-Go still awarded Desiderio his very own branch that will be with him for the rest of his life.

"Hindi ko ito ine-expect kasi ang sabi nila, magkaka-store ako kapag nanalo kami ng championship," expressed Desiderio.

"Laking pasasalamat ko kay Boss Ronald (Mascariñas) at sa Chooks-to-Go dahil magiging malaking tulong ito sa family ko."

(I wasn't expecting to get a branch because they only said that I would get a store if we won the championship. I'm really grateful to Boss Ronald Mascariñas and Chooks-to-Go because this is a big help for my family.)

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held after the taping of Desiderio's Maalaala Mo Kaya episode.

"Sa tuwa ko at in behalf of the UP community, maluwag sa loob ko na ibigay kay Paul ang Chooks-to-Go store na ito," said Bounty Agro Ventures Inc. president Ronald Mascariñas.

"Bukod sa kikitain niya sa PBA, ngayon may dagdag pa na puhunan ang kanyang pamilya."

(Because of how pleased I am and in behalf of the UP community, I really want to give this Chooks-to-Go store to Paul. Aside from what he'll earn in the PBA, there's additional income for his family.)

Prior to the UAAP Season 81 Men's Basketball Finals, Mascariñas, who is an alumnus of University of the Philippines-Los Banos, dangled a Chooks-to-Go branch to Desiderio if he is able to lead the UP Fighting Maroons past the Ateneo Blue Eagles.

However, the Fighting Maroons were swept in the finale.

Still, Desiderio's journey from Liloan, Cebu to Diliman is a success story that continues to serve as an inspiration, not just to Iskos and Iskas, but also to every Filipino dreamer.

"Nakita namin yung pangarap ni Paul sa basketball. Among the players, nakita namin na siya yung mas nangangailangan. Kaya kahit wala na yung support namin sa team, we continued supporting Paul," the sports patron added.

(We saw that Paul's dream is in basketball. Among the players, we saw that he needs it more. Even if we don't support the UP team anymore, we continued supporting Paul)

"Nakita niyo naman nung Finals, hindi siya nag-give up. Lumaban siya para sa UP. And we hope that he can still continue to inspire others, especially the youth, even if he is in the pros."

(In the finals, you saw that he didn't give up. He fought for UP. And we hope that he can still continue to inspire others, especially the youth, even if he's in the pros.)

Desiderio chose an existing store in Fairview as it is near UP.

"Hindi lang para sa akin itong store na ito, para ito sa UP. Atin 'to!" declared Desiderio.

(This store is just not for me, this is for UP. Atin 'to!) – Rappler.com