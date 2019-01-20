Hell-bent on defending home court, Alab Pilipinas regroups late in the game to edge Thailand in overtime in the ASEAN Basketball League

STA. ROSA, Philippines – It was almost like being back in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) Finals.

For the first time since their five-game title series last season, Alab Pilipinas once again got the better of Thailand's Mono Vampire after a hard-earned 110-100 win in overtime at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna on Sunday, January 20.

Reigning two-time local MVP Ray Parks and Fil-Am Mono point guard Jason Brickman traded threes in the extra period, with Alab going ahead by two, 98-96.

Behemoth big man PJ Ramos then created much-needed separation with a clutch dunk, 102-96, at the exact two-minute mark. Then, the 7-foot-3 giant piled on two more 30 seconds later for the 104-96 lead.

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Renaldo Balkman then shut the game off for good with a breakaway layup for an eight-point edge, 108-100, with just a minute to go.

The reigning league champs looked headed for disaster as they fell to a 13-point hole, 43-56, with just 1:44 left in the 3rd quarter after a Brickman layup.

However, the home crowd-boosted Alab suddenly blazed white-hot with a 20-5 run in under 90 seconds, ending with a go-ahead triple by Caelan Tiongson, 63-61 near the end of the frame.

The Vampires momentarily reseized the lead, 73-72, off a Moses Morgan three midway through the 4th, but Tiongson launched a pair of clutch treys of his own in a late 8-2 run, 80-75, with 3:05 remaining.

However, Mono wouldn't let up and took the lead again, 85-84, with 90 ticks left in regulation after back-to-back threes by Michael Singletary and Frederick Lish.

Hell-bent on defending home court, Balkman put Alab ahead with a layup at the 48-second mark, 86-85. However, Malcolm White got fouled and split his charities for the 86-all tie with 32 seconds remaining.

No baskets fell in the last few seconds as the game went into overtime. – Rappler.com