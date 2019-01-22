Lamar Odom shows good signs of being in shape as he posts his training regimen on Instagram

Published 3:52 PM, January 22, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Ex-Los Angeles Laker Lamar Odom will arrive in the Philippines on Wednesday, January 23, to make it to Mighty Sports Philippines' first official team practice for the 30th Dubai International Basketball Championship to be held from February 1 to 9.

Odom has been posting his training regimen on his Instagram account – a good sign that the 39-year-old is fit to play.

Given the limited time to prepare the team, coach Charles Tiu is hoping that Odom and Barangay Ginebra resident import Justin Brownlee are in fighting form when Mighty Sports sees action in the Dubai tilt.

"That's what I'm wishing for when I'll see them on Wednesday as they will be up against teams who have been playing together for years. We have little time to prepare," said Tiu. "Given the situation and toughness of the competition, there's a possibility that they will play extended minutes on the floor."

Brownlee arrived on Tuesday, January 22, and was looking good in his video message to the team.

"We will play almost every day so it's important na may stamina na sila (that they have stamina)," said co-owner Alex Wongchuking, noting that the team will play against the best from the Middle East, including Lebanon and Jordan.

Wongchuking added that Filipinos in the premier city of oil-rich United Arab Emirates are now abuzz and have vowed all-out support for the team, just like what they did two years ago.

Aside from Brownlee, also part of the team two years ago were Rain or Shine guard Chris Tiu and center Beau Belga, as well as former amateur standout Kiefer Ravena.

Beefing up the team are Chinese Basketball Association veteran Randolf Morris and Fil-Am players Jeremiah Gray and Roosevelt Adams.

Also joining the team are former PBA star Joseph Yeo, Gab Banal, University of the Philippines combo guard Juan Gomez de Liaño, La Salle's Santi Santillan, College of St Benilde's Justin Gutang, National University's Troy Rike, and ex-Ginebra player Jett Manuel.

Veteran coach Jong Uichico will be Tiu's assistant along with Woody Co. – Rappler.com