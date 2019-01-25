'I was knocking on death's doorstep, so to just have the opportunity to play basketball is a win-win,' says former Lakers star Lamar Odom

Published 5:32 PM, January 25, 2019

MANILA, PHILIPPINES – It appears that Lamar Odom's first playing stint in the Philippines won't be his last.

"This is my first time in the Philippines and the Filipino people have been very welcoming. And if it goes [well] here, I can see myself maybe playing basketball here," Odom said during a press conference at Solaire on Friday, January 25.

The former two-time NBA champion and Sixth Man of the Year will suit up as an import for the Mighty Sports Philippines squad that will compete in the 30th Dubai International Basketball Championship from February 1 to 9. (LOOK: Former Lakers star Lamar Odom arrives in Manila)

Odom had also said in a social media post that after his stint with Mighty Sports, he looks to further revive his career in Ice Cube's Big 3 3X3 league and the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA).

This positive turn comes after a dark five-year layoff which saw the former Los Angeles Laker suffer through a life-threatening drug addiction that once put him in a coma.

"I know everyone here knows my story. I was knocking on death's doorstep, so to just have the opportunity to play basketball is a win-win," Odom added.

If ever the 39-year-old forward does good on his word to play in the Philippines, he could see time as a high-impact import either in the PBA, ABL or other similar leagues.

"But of course, it's a no-brainer," chimed Odom's agent Sheryl Reyes. "I'll definitely want to bring him and sign him in Alab Pilipinas or the PBA."

During his prime in the NBA, the 6-foot-10 Odom was at the forefront in popularizing the "point forward" playstyle now utilized by today's stars such as Ben Simmons, Giannis Antetokounmpo and current Lakers superstar LeBron James. – Rappler.com