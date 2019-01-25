PJ Ramos and Alab Pilipinas make sure there will be no heartbreaker this time as they thoroughly whip Westports Malaysia

Published 10:10 PM, January 25, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – No game-winner opportunities this time around.

In their second match in ABL Season 9, the revenge-minded Alab Pilipinas annihilated the Westports Malaysia Dragons by 38 points, 85-47, to keep a hold of the top spot on Friday, January 25, at the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex.

The San Miguel-backed Alab successfully got back at the Dragons after a stunning 71-72 loss in Malaysia two weeks ago that broke their 5-0 winning streak.

The 7-foot-3 behemoth PJ Ramos lorded all over Malaysia and tallied 25 points and 11 rebounds on an 11-of-14 (78%) shooting.

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Renaldo Balkman chipped in 13 markers, 7 boards and 5 assists in the easy win that upped Alab's record to 9-2.

Alab got off to hot start, leading by 17 at the half, 37-20, as they allowed only 7 second-quarter points from the visitors' side.

It went from bad to worse for the Dragons as a 13-0 run by Alab put Malaysia in 30-point hole, 20-50, just 4 minutes into the 3rd frame.

The blowout got as high as 38 points, 80-42, at the 4:04 mark of the 4th after a layup by former La Salle forward Prince Rivero.

Winston Shepard led Malaysia with 12 points and 5 boards. Chris Eversley added 10 markers and 8 rebounds as the only other Dragon in double-digit scoring.

The Scores:

Alab Pilipinas 85 – Ramos 25, Balkman 13, Javelona 11, Alvano 8, Rosser 8, Domingo 6, Tiongson 4, Torres 4, Alabanza 4, Rivero 2, Urbiztondo 0, Sumalinog 0.

Malaysia 47 – Shepard 12, Eversley 10, Egwu 8, Yek 6, Wong 5, Loh 2, Tan 2, Chiang 2, CChin 0, Chan 0, Z Chin 0.

Quarters: 21-13, 37-20, 67-38, 85-47.

– Rappler.com