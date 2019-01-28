The exhibition match will serve as preparation for Mighty Sports' campaign in the Dubai International Basketball Championship

Published 9:28 PM, January 28, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Lamar Odom and Mighty Sports will once again be put to the test when they face Magnolia in an exhibition match that will serve as preparation for their bid in the Dubai International Basketball Championship.

Mighty Sports coach Charles Tiu looks for more consistency and cohesion from his wards as they lock horns with the Hotshots on Tuesday, January 29, at the Ronac Gym in San Juan.

Despite beating Blackwater, 106-99, in their first tuneup game, Tiu wants to see more from his squad.

"On a scale of 10, we're still at level 5," Tiu said. "We need to reach 7 or 8 before we leave for Dubai. The tournament there is very tough."

Mighty Sports will leave for Dubai on Thursday, January 31, for the February 1 to 9 cagefest that will lure some of the toughest clubs from Lebanon, Jordan, and United Arab Emirates.

Though he was still a shadow of his old deadly self, the former two-time NBA champion Odom produced 5 points in their game against the Elite.

"My legs are dead a little bit but it's going to be better as time goes by," Odom said.

Ginebra resident import Justine Brownlee is expected to lead Mighty Sports alongside Chinese league veteran Randolp Morris and Filipino-Americans Jeremiah Gray and Roosevelt Adams.

Also in the team are former pros TY Tang, Joseph Yeo, and Jett Manuel, PBA D-League stalwart Gab Banal, collegiate standouts Juan Gomez de Liaño, Justin Gutang, Santi Santillan, and former Xavier player Angelo Wongchuking. – Rappler.com