Magnolia Hotshots champion import Romeo Travis is set to replace Mono Vampire's Jason Brickman

Published 7:40 PM, January 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Mono Vampire Basketball Club is looking to shake things up in Season 9 of the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL).

After starting the year at 9th place with a bad 2-11 record, last season's finalists have turned to Magnolia Hotshots champion import Romeo Travis to replace their Filipino-American point guard Jason Brickman.

Rough translations of the statement said that the Thailand-based club tried its best to keep Brickman, but the 27-year-old guard was intent on moving out. So instead, Mono looked ahead to netting Travis and Thai-American swingman Tyler Lamb.

Mono now gets two reliable all-around studs to revive its campaign, with Travis averaging 22.7 points, 15.1 rebounds, 4.4 assists, and 2.2 steals per game for the newly-crowned PBA Governor's Cup champion Magnolia. Lamb, meanwhile, normed 22.8 markers, 5.9 boards, and 4.0 assists last ABL season for the Christian Standhardinger-led Hong Kong Eastern. – Rappler.com