Published 10:10 PM, January 29, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The wins keep on coming for the San Miguel Alab Pilipinas after they mauled the lowly Zhuhai Wolf Warriors in China, 100-81, on Tuesday, January 29.

The defending ABL champions comfortably remained up top with an 11-2 record, while Zhuhai fell to their 14th loss in 15 tries.

Since absorbing a shock loss in Formosa last January 13, Alab has swept its 4-game home stand and has now won 5 straight in their return on the road.

Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Renaldo Balkman produced his usual big statline of 34 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, and 2 blocks. Not to be outdone by his Puerto Rican compatriot, 7-foot-3 giant PJ Ramos got himself a 20-20 game with 25 markers and 22 boards, plus 7 dimes to boot.

The Wolf Warriors were well within the game, 52-56, midway through the 3rd quarter, but Alab's patented late rallies showed yet again as they burst out with an 11-5 run, ending with a Brandon Rosser dunk for the 67-57 lead at the 2:33 mark.

Since then, Zhuhai failed to catch up as Alab ballooned their advantage up to 21, 85-64, after a Law Domingo layup with 7:23 to go in the 4th.

Top local Chen Cai led the lowly Warriors with 28 points and 3 rebounds. Import Mike Taylor followed up with 18 markers, 4 boards, and 4 assists. – Rappler.com