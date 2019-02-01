Justin Brownlee leads the way as former Lakers star Lamar Odom plays his first official game in 5 years

Published 12:54 AM, February 02, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Philippines’ Mighty Sports got going early and demolished the American University of Dubai (AUD), 87-58, to open their 30th Dubai International Basketball Championship campaign in the United Arab Emirates on Friday, February 1.

The Charles Tiu-coached squad stayed hot all night long in Lamar Odom’s first official game in 5 years, as the squad quickly erected a 20-point lead, 37-17, with 3:29 left in the 2nd quarter off a Justin Brownlee long three.

Brownlee led the way with 17 points and 6 rebounds in just 19 minutes of action.

Import Randolph Morris and former Ginebra guard Jett Manuel added 14 and 12 markers, respectively.

Former Lakers star Odom had 4 points and 7 boards in his incredible return to basketball after suffering through life-threatening heart attacks and strokes due to drug addiction.

The game turned from bad to worse for AUD as they went down by as many as 35, 25-60, midway through the 3rd after an easy Roosevelt Adams layup.

Mighty Sports will get a mightier challenge in less than 24 hours as they face the UAE national team next on Saturday, February 2, 11 pm, Philippine time. – Rappler.com