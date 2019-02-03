Ray Parks impresses in his return from a three-game injury layoff with 23 points and 7 assists

Published 9:08 PM, February 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The San Miguel Alab Pilipinas matched a season-high six-game winning streak with a 111-87 rout of the Saigon Heat in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) at the Lapu-Lapu Sports Complex in Cebu on Sunday, February 3.

After missing the past 3 games with a groin injury, reigning two-time Local MVP Ray Parks Jr returned to the lineup and dropped 23 points with 7 assists on an 8-of-12 (66%) shooting.

PJ Ramos again balled out and led the defending champions with 30 points and 18 rebounds. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Renaldo Balkman added 29 markers, 7 boards, 5 dimes and a block.

Alab blazed out to an 18-point lead, 33-15, right in the opening frame after a Parks layup with just 16 seconds left. The champs maintained this distance all the way until halftime, 53-33.

Although the Heat came scorching back to just single-digit deficit, 73-81, off a Murphy Burnatowski three with 9:19 left in the 4th, Alab responded with an 11-3 run, ending with an and-one Parks fadeaway, 92-76, just 3 minutes later.

Law Domingo would then cap off their offensive surge with a dagger hook shot at the 1:54 mark to push the gap up to 24, 108-84.

Chris Dierker paced the Heat with 20 points and 5 rebounds. Burnatowski added 19 markers, 3 steals and 3 blocks in a full 40-minute grind.

The Scores

Alab Pilipinas 111 – Ramos 30, Balkman 29, Parks 23, Alvano 7, Domingo 6, Urbiztondo 6, Javelona 5, Sumalinog 3, Rosser 2, Tiongson 0, Alabanza 0, Torres 0.

Saigon 87 – Dierker 20, Burnatowski 19, Hughes 16, Hamilton 15, Tran 11, Cilia 4, Waale 2, Nguyen 0.

Quarters: 33-17, 53-33, 81-69, 111-87.

– Rappler.com