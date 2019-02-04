Justin Brownlee makes key free throws down the stretch to cap off a near-triple-double performance

MANILA, Philippines – Mighty Sports remained undefeated in the 30th Dubai International Basketball Championship after surviving Homenetmen Lebanon, 96-89, on Monday, February 4.

Former Ateneo and La Salle recruit Jeremiah Gray erupted for 24 points off the bench to go with 8 rebounds and 3 assists. Import big man Randolph Morris also had 24 markers and 9 boards in their third straight win.

Fan favorite Justin Brownlee flirted with a triple-double off 19 markers, 13 boards, and 7 dimes, while Lamar Odom went quiet yet again with just 1 board and 1 assist in 11 minutes.

Mighty led by as many as 16, 71-55, after a Gray layup at the three-minute mark of the 3rd frame. However, Lebanon stormed back with timely offensive spurts and actually got within just 3 points, 89-92, with just 41 seconds left in regulation.

Still, Mighty created enough cushion down the stretch after Brownlee got fouled on a three-ball attempt with 32 ticks left. The Ginebra import went 2-of-3 with his charities to put his team up, 94-89.

Brownlee then repaid the favor after an intentional foul by sinking two more free throws to seal the deal, 96-89.

Walter Munoz led all scorers with a massive 42-point outing to go with 3 boards, 3 steals, and 2 dimes. No other Lebanese player scored more than 11.

The Scores

Mighty Sports 96 – Morris 24, Gray 24, Brownlee 19, Gomez de Liaño 11, Brickman 10, Adams 8, Manuel 0, Gutang 0, Santillan 0, Odom 0.

Lebanon 89 – Munoz 42, Rustom 11, Edevbesha 11, Johnson 10, Aboud 8, Ziada 5, Hadidan 2, Ketenjian 0, Zeinoun 0, Estafan 0.

Quarters: 25-18, 51-44, 77-63, 96-89.

Upcoming Games (Philippine time)

Wednesday, February 6, 1 am: Mighty Sports vs Al Wahda Syria

Thursday, February 7: quarterfinals (knockout)

Friday, February 8: semifinals (knockout)

Saturday, February 9: finals (knockout) and battle for third

– Rappler.com

