Clutch Justin Brownlee drops 27 as Mighty Sports storms back with a late 14-0 run versus Syria

Published 7:59 AM, February 06, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Mighty Sports-Philippines completed an elimination-round sweep after besting Al Wahda Syria in a thrilling 85-81 finish in the 30th Dubai International Basketball Championship on Tuesday night, February 5 (Wednesday morning, February 6, Manila time).

Imports Justin Brownlee and Roosevelt Adams starred as Mighty Sports heads into the knockout quarterfinal match as the top seed with a 4-0 slate in the club tournament in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Brownlee came up clutch against a tough Al Wahda side, dropping 27 points and 9 rebounds on a stellar 10-of-14 (71%) clip.

Adams came off the bench for 21 markers and 7 boards with 4-of-9 (44%) shots from downtown.

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom, though, was held scoreless in 12 minutes on the floor.

Al Wahda Syria held a six-point lead, 76-70, in the 4th quarter after former Memphis Grizzlies guard Jordan Adams drained a midrange jumper at the 4:34 mark.

However, Mighty came storming back with a massive, game-sealing 14-0 run, highlighted by a go-ahead Brownlee three, 79-76, with 2:32 remaining.

Fil-Am guard Jason Brickman netted a floater at the 1:41 mark followed by a dagger Adams triple, 84-76, to cap the blistering run with just 32 ticks left.

The Syrians managed a 5-1 spurt in the game’s waning seconds, but time was no longer on their side.

Brownlee gave fans a left knee injury scare after blocking the layup of Syria’s Jordan Adams with 1:30 left, but his agent Sheryl Reyes later assured that the fan favorite Ginebra import is fine.

Adams paced Al Wahda with 22 points and 4 rebounds. Abdulwahab Alhamwi tallied a 13-marker, 12-board double-double while Bilal Abdullah chipped in 16 points off the bench.

The Scores

Mighty Sports 85 – Brownlee 27, Adams 21, Morris 19, Brickman 7, Gray 6, Gomez de Liaño 5, Santillan 0, Banal 0, Odom 0.

Syria 81 – Adams 22, Abdullah 16, Alhamwi 13, Arbasha 11, Brown 10, Ali 6, Alosh 3, Hamad 0.

Quarters: 18-23, 41-41, 60-65, 85-81.

Upcoming Games

Thursday, Feb. 7: Mighty Sports vs Oil Sports/Sale – Quarterfinals (knockout)

Friday, Feb. 8: Semifinals (knockout)

Saturday, Feb. 9: Finals (knockout) and Battle for 3rd



