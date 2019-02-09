Mighty Sports-Philippines secures a podium finish after overwhelming Homenetmen Lebanon in the battle for 3rd

Published 12:01 AM, February 10, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Mighty Sports-Philippines wrapped up its 30th Dubai International Basketball Championship campaign with a 91-76 rout of Homenetmen Lebanon to clinch a bronze on Saturday, February 9.

Former Ginebra guard Jett Manuel was exposed to an extended amount of playing time and led the Philippine side with 19 points in the easy win.

Imports Justin Brownlee and Roosevelt Adams chipped in 10 markers apiece while former Los Angeles Lakers star Lamar Odom had a tournament-best 8 points in 20 minutes off the bench.

With Mighty already eliminated from title contention, head coach Charles Tiu gave locals like Manuel, Justin Gutang and Santi Santillan extra time to shine in the battle for 3rd and they all repaid the favor in kind.

As the weary imports took a backseat, the local cavalry ran circles around the Lebanon defense, leading by as many as 22 points off a Juan Gomez de Liaño layup at the 6:14 mark of the 4th quarter.

The Lebanese side fell apart from that point and didn’t get closer than 15 points, 74-89, after a Varak Koshayan triple in the final minute of regulation.

Jerar Hadidan led Homenetmen with 23 points and 8 rebounds while Elias Rustom tallied 20 markers and 8 boards.

The Scores

Mighty Sports 91 – Manuel 19, Morris 11, Brownlee 10, Adams 10, Odom 8, Gomez de Liano 7, Gray 7, Santillan 6, Rike 6, Gutang 4, Banal 3, Brickman 0.

Homenetmen 76 – Hadidan 23, Rustom 20, Estafan 10, Zeinoun 5, Aboud 4, Kilijian 4, Bedikan 3, Koshayan 3, Edevbesha 2, Ziada 2, Ketenjian 0, Munoz 0, Jeyan 0.

Quarters: 23-21, 42-34, 67-54, 91-76.