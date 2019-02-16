With or without the celebrity baller, the Marikina Shoemasters hope to bank on their experience in the 3x3 basketball circuit

Published 11:41 AM, February 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Marikina Shoemasters admittedly left out a slot for actor and MPBL player Gerald Anderson in their six-man roster in the 3x3 basketball competition of the 2019 Chooks-to-Go President's Cup on Saturday, February 16.

But with or without Anderson, who has been tearing it up in the MPBL, the young Shoemasters believe they can put up a fight with former CSB Blazer Ralph Deles, young guns JC Po, Dexter Mescallado, Matt Gines, and former Perpetual Altas player Irvin Mendoza.

Coach Elvis Tolentino will call the shots for the Shoemasters in the six-leg 3x3 tourney.

"Alam ko lalaro siya pero nakadepende pa sa schedule niya," said Mescallado.

(I know he’s playing but it all depends on his schedule.)

The Shoemasters, grouped with the Bulacan Kuyas and the Pasig-Grindhouse Kings in Pool B of Saturday's first leg, think they're capable of competing against the league's powerhouse teams.

And it's because the core of Po, Mescallado, and Gines have been running the 3x3 circuit, including winning the Black Mamba 3x3 tournament last year.

"Naglaro na kami dati sa Mamba 3x3 just a few months ago. Champion kami doon," said Mescallado.

(We already played before in the Mamba 3x3 just a few months ago. We were champions there.)

"Kasama ko sila doon pero iba yung experience dito kasi malalaki yung kalaban. Dito mas kilala rin yung players," added Po.

(I was with them there but the experience is different here because the opponents are bigger. The players are also more well-known.)

The Shoemasters expect a tough climb, but the Marikina trio believes the team holds an advantage.

"Gagamitin naming advantage yung youth namin. Sa tingin namin, kailangan namin bilisan yung laro at bring a lot of energy," said Po.

(We’re using our youth as an advantage. We think, we need to speed up our game and bring a lot of energy.)

"Mukang mahihirapan kami pero kakayanin," added Mescallado.

(It looks like we’ll have a hard time but we’ll do our best.) – Rappler.com