The Risers capture the 3x3 basketball first-leg crown behind UAAP stars Alvin Pasaol, Sean Manganti, Santi Santillan and Anton Asistio

Published 6:19 PM, February 16, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Bataan Risers slipped past the favored Pasig Grindhouse in the final, 19-18, to rule the first leg of the Chooks-to-Go 3x3 President's Cup at the SM Megamall Events Center on Saturday, February 16.

The Risers' UAAP star core of Alvin Pasaol, Sean Manganti, Santi Santillan and Anton Asistio downed the Fil-Am powered Pasig lineup of Joshua Munzon, Taylor Statham, and Troy Rike along with PBA veteran Dylan Ababou.

Pasig, the preseason champion, absorbed its first loss in the title round of the league kickoff.

Bataan, though, had to give its all just to escape Pasig's grip. Even though the Risers led 13-9 at one point, Munzon's long-range sniping and Statham's unchallenged bullying down low still got the Grindhouse back within striking distance.

Pasig used a 9-4 run to reseize the 18-17 lead, capped off with a Munzon two-pointer from the key at the 53-second mark of the game.

However, it was Santillan's heroics and stellar team defense that saved Bataan. After splitting his charities from the line to tie it up at 18, the former La Salle forward rose up for the go-ahead layup with 20 ticks left.

They then trapped Pasig's game-winner attempts to seal the deal.

The Bataan Risers are the #ChooksPilipinas3x3 1st Leg Champions! They hand the powerhouse Pasig Grindhouse their first-ever loss, 19-18! @RapplerSports pic.twitter.com/sU2jl2Xpsw — JR Isaga (@JRnalistic) February 16, 2019

The Risers earned a P100,000 prize as first-leg champions and will soon prepare for the second leg next Sunday, February 24.

As the country's inaugural 3X3 league, the President's Cup will run for 6 legs, alternating between SM Megamall and SM Fairview.

Full First Leg Results

Eliminations:

Valenzuela def. San Juan, 21-20

Pasig def. Marikina, 21-7

Pasay def. Cebu, 21-12

Bataan def. Quezon City, 21-14

Valenzuela def. Zamboanga, 21-6

Marikina def. Bulacan, 21-15

Cebu def. Vigan, 21-19

Bataan def. Bacoor, 21-12

San Juan def. Zamboanga, 21-14

Pasig def. Bulacan, 21-9

Pasay def. Vigan, 17-14

Bacoor def. Quezon City, 13-11

Semifinals:

Bataan def. Valenzuela, 21-17

Pasig def. Pasay, 21-11

Finals:

Bataan def. Pasig, 18-17

Standings

Pool A

Valenzuela Classic 2-0*

San Juan Knights 1-1

Zamboanga Valientes 0-2

Pool B

Pasig Grindhouse 2-0*

Marikina Shoemasters 1-1

Bulacan Kuyas 0-2

Pool C

Pasay Voyagers 2-0*

Cebu Max-4 Birada 1-1

Vigan Baluarte 0-2

Pool D

Bataan Risers 2-0*

Bacoor Strikers 1-1

Quezon City-Zark's 0-2

– Rappler.com