The 24-year-old athletic freak does more than enough to fill the gap of Alab's 7-foot-3 behemoth

Published 9:57 PM, February 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The "next man up" mentality is a luxury that championship teams follow by heart. And that's exactly what San Miguel Alab Pilipinas showed in its 108-81 rout of the Zhuhai Wolf Warriors on Sunday, February 17.

With their 7-foot-3 behemoth PJ Ramos sitting out and serving a one-game suspension after netting his fifth technical foul of the season, 24-year-old athletic freak Brandon Rosser did more than enough to fill the gap.

Coming into the game averaging just 3.0 points and 2.0 rebounds, the 6-foot-8 dunking machine erupted for a career-high 16 points off the bench with 4 boards and 3 assists, complete with a patented jam late in the 2nd.

Despite his limited minutes when Alab is fully healthy, the younger brother of San Miguel Beer's Matt Ganuelas-Rosser just keeps ready under sophomore head coach Jimmy Alapag.

"It's always good to get the win first. With PJ out, collectively we all just had to step up," he said after the game.

"Tonight, my shots were falling and my teammates trust me with my shots. They did a great job in giving me confidence so I just played my game and tonight, my shots went in."

He continued: "This whole year, I've been approaching it as a learning experience, taking lessons from every game and every practice, everything coach says."

"My confidence is just continuing to grow and the more I play, the more I get it. I'm starting to peak at the right time. It's really good but I'm just gonna keep on working hard every game."

Like Alapag, Ramos gave his full trust in his teammates as he was forced to watch at home.

"[He told us to] just play our game," Rosser said. "We're a good team. We just have to go out there and do things right and execute right, play defense all the time."

Certainly, the added exposure will be crucial for the next road trip of playoff-bound Alab, which will return to Thailand on Saturday, February 23, to face the reloaded and ever-dangerous Mono Vampire.

"We've been the top team for most of the year," Rosser said. "We've been getting a lot of teams' best shots. We just have to focus and be ready on the road, be ready for a tough game."

Regarding Mono, Rosser noted: "They made a lot of changes, they're a different team. It should be a good game." – Rappler.com