The defending ABL champion cruises to its 16th triumph against a Thai side sorely missing PBA champion import Romeo Travis

Published 6:44 PM, February 23, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – San Miguel Alab Pilipinas had no problem dispatching Thai rivals Mono Vampire, 78-59, in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL) in Thailand on Saturday, February 23.

PJ Ramos returned from a one-game suspension in usual dominant fashion, tallying 16 points, 19 rebounds and 7 assists in the win.

Renaldo Balkman also had a game-high 31 markers, 6 boards, 4 steals and 2 dimes on a stellar 14-of-23 (60%) clip for the Philippine contingent.

The playoff-bound Alab further padded their win total with a 16-3 slate, while denting 9th placer Mono’s waning postseason aspirations as they fell to 5-14 for the season.

The Thais were also left for the night without the services of PBA champion import Romeo Travis, who was reportedly nursing a knee injury.

Two-time Local MVP Ray Parks broke his hot streak of double-digit scoring but still churned out an efficient 9 points, 6 boards and 5 assists on a 4-of-6 (67%) shooting.

The Thais simply could not match the offensive firepower of a completely healthy Alab side as the defending champs methodically dictated the tempo with short scoring bursts all game long, peaking with an easy Ramos dunk midway in the 4th for the 20-point lead, 74-54.

Vampire standouts Mike Singletary and Malcolm White led the losing effort with 17 points apiece. Thai-Am star Tyler Lamb chipped in 13 markers, 8 boards, 6 assists and 2 steals.

The Scores

Alab Pilipinas 78 – Balkman 31, Ramos 16, Parks 9, Domingo 8, Javelona 8, Tiongson 3, Urbiztondo 3, Alvano 0, Rosser 0, Alabanza 0, Torres 0, Rivero 0.

Mono Vampire 59 - White 17, Singletary 17, Lamb 13, Ananti 4, Saengtong 3, Klahan 3, Lish 2, Apiromvilaichai 0, Chanthachon 0, Morgan 0, Towaroj 0.

Quarters: 24-19, 40-33, 62-48, 78-59.

Standings

*Alab Pilipinas 16-3

Formosa Dreamers 12-6

Singapore Slingers 11-7

Saigon Heat 11-8

Macau Black Bears 9-7

Hong Kong Eastern 12-11

CLS Knights Indonesia 10-10

Westports Malaysia Dragons 6-11

Mono Vampire 5-13

Zhuhai Wolf Warriors 2-17

* - clinched playoff berth

– Rappler.com