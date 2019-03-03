Renaldo Balkman and PJ Ramos deliver the goods as Alab Pilipinas recovers from its worst loss in the ASEAN Basketball League

Published 6:19 PM, March 03, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Coming off their worst loss yet in ABL Season 9, the San Miguel Alab Pilipinas bounced back with an 80-70 road win against the Singapore Slingers on Sunday, March 3.

The defending champions moved further away from the rest of the pack with a 17-4 slate while the Slingers maitained a flimsy hold of 3rd place at 13-8.

Alab’s import duo came to play in Singapore, led by Renaldo Balkman’s 28 points, 8 rebounds and 6 assists. Meanwhile, hulking 7-foot-3 big man PJ Ramos dropped a 22-marker, 17-board double-double with 4 blocks to boot.

After a neck-and-neck battle up until midway through the 3rd quarter, Alab suddenly pulled away with a 13-3 run to go up 11, 63-52, after a Law Domingo layup at the 2:13 mark. They would then lead as high as 12 after a Josh Urbiztondo lay-in with 46 ticks left in the frame.

Singapore would fight back to within 5 points, 66-71, early in the 4th, but Alab successfully held the Slingers scoreless for the next 5 minutes.

The champs eventually got back up to 11 points, 77-66, after a Ramos layup with 2:24 left in regulation.

John Fields paced Singapore with 21 points and 7 rebounds in a full 40-minute grind. Xavier Alexander chipped in an 18-marker, 12-board double-double also in 40 minutes of action.

Alab Pilipinas returns home in Sta. Rosa on Friday, March 8, to face their previous tormentors, the Macau Black Bears.

The Scores

Alab Pilipinas 80 – Balkman 28, Ramos 22, Domingo 12, Alvano 7, Parks 6, Sumalinog 3, Urbiztondo 2, Javelona 0, Rosser 0, Rivero 0, Torres 0.

Singapore 70 - Fields 21, Young 19, Alexander 18, Goh 11, J. Lim 1, Oh 0, Liew 0, Ng 0, Low 0, K. Lim 0.

Quarters: 18-21, 33-35, 69-58, 80-70.

– Rappler.com