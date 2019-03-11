Thirty-two high school teams from all over the country are competing in the annual tournament

Published 3:29 PM, March 11, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Metta World Peace and Filipino-American Jalen Green highlight the 12th year of the Chooks-to-Go SM NBTC Nationals that will kick off on Monday, March 18 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

World Peace, an NBA champion, will coach at the NBTC All-Star Game while Green, the top recruit in the US class of 2020, will be back to suit up for Team Fil-Am USA.

Thirty-two high school teams from all over the country will be competing in a win-or-go-home format.

Defending champion Nazareth School of National University will once again be the team to watch in a pool which will also see the likes of Kai Sotto's Ateneo de Manila University and reigning NCAA champion Mapua University.

"Just to be a part of NBTC is a big honor for us. We've been part of the top 32, its very different from the UAAP," said NU head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

"Siyempre kami kung ano dumating na challenge yun ang haharapin namin. Siyempre 'yung mga foreign teams na papasok, with Jalen Green, malakas sila, then of course 'yung from UAAP schools and NCAA."

(Of course, we will face whatever challenge we get. Of course the foreign teams, and with Jalen Green, they're strong. And also the UAAP and NCAA schools.)

The annual tournament, backed by Darlington-Exped Socks, EPSON, Huawei, Freego, Purefoods, Gatorade, Go for Gold, SM and Molten and presented by 5 Plus and Lighthouse Events, will run from March 18 to 24.

It will then culminate with the All-Star Game and the national finals. – Rappler.com