Alab Pilipinas absorbs its worst loss yet and drops back-to-back games for the first time this ABL season

Published 10:14 PM, March 15, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – The Macau Black Bears got sweet revenge against the undermanned San Miguel Alab Pilipinas in a 114-84 home beating in ABL Season 9 on Friday, March 15.

The banged-up Alab squad dropped back-to-back games for the first time in their title defense campaign and slid to 18-6 in the standings.

The 30-point beatdown is also the Philippine club's worst loss yet as the regular season winds down.

Alab missed the services of 3 key players as import Renaldo Balkman, Law Domingo and Brandon Rosser remained sidelined due to injuries.

Fresh off a 50-point eruption in his last game against Alab, Fil-Am star Mikh McKinney dropped 43 more points on his compatriots with 8 assists to boot.

Meanwhile, Dewarick Spencer continued his dominant start as the replacement of World Import MVP Anthony Tucker, adding 42 markers with 9 rebounds in the easy win.

Although Macau only had a six-point lead at the half, the squad sustained its offensive groove while Alab simply could not catch up. The Black Bears buried the defending champs with 64 second-half points, compared to Alab's 39.

Their offensive assault peaked at a 30-point gap with the very last play, a Derek King layup in the final 41 ticks of regulation.

PJ Ramos did what he could and led Alab with 24 points and 9 rebounds. Veteran guard Josh Urbiztondo blazed out for 16 first-half points, but ended up scoreless in the latter half.

Reigning two-time local MVP Ray Parks also cooled down and needed 14 shots to record 12 points.

Caelan Tiongson returned from injury for 4 points in what would be Alab's sole good takeaway for the night.

The Scores

Macau 114 – McKinney 43, Spencer 42, Leung 12, Tian 5, Watkins 4, King 5, Liu 3, Lai 0, Un 0, Chan 0.

Alab Pilipinas 84 – Ramos 24, Urbiztondo 16, Parks 12, Rivero 10, Alvano 8, Torres 5, Tiongson 4, Javelona 3, Sumalinog 2.

Quarters: 19-24, 51-45, 83-65, 114-84.

