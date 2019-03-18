The 6-foot-4 swingman beats Pasig-Grindhouse Kings teammates Taylor Statham and Troy Rike for the top spot

Published 2:30 PM, March 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – For leading the Pasig-Grindhouse Kings to the top of two of the 4 legs in the Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas 3x3 President's Cup, Joshua Munzon has been ranked as the top 3x3 basketball player in the country.

This is according to the FIBA 3x3 Play Rankings for the Philippines that was updated Saturday evening, March 16.

Munzon, a lanky 6-foot-4 swingman, scored a total of 96 points in 12 games played and has accumulated 79,380 ranking points from FIBA.

Joining Munzon in the top 3 are Pasig teammates Taylor Statham and Troy Rike.

Statham, who is the third-best scorer in the league with 91 total points, accumulated 72,220 points while Rike tallied a total of 77,590 points.

Pasig will enter the Grand Finals of the President's Cup as the top seed with 360 total points from the first 4 legs.

The knockout tournament that will have a winner-take-all P1 million as the grand prize and a ticket to the FIBA 3x3 World Tour Doha which takes place on Sunday, March 31, at the SM Fairview Events Center.

Completing the top 5 are 1Bataan Risers' Alvin Pasaol (56,390) and Anton Asistio (54,750).

The Risers are seeded 2nd for the Grand Finals.

Pasay Voyagers' Jaypee Belencion (45,620), Pasig's Dylan Ababou (45,070), and Pasay's Arvin Tolentino (45,040) round out the top 8.

The Philippines is currently ranked as the 39th federation in 3x3 basketball with 1,267,280 points. For the men's side, the country is placed at 47th with 2,626,895 points – 12th in Asia.

If ever the country makes it to an Olympic Qualifying Tournament in 3x3 basketball, FIBA has mandated that the top 10 3x3 players in the country will compose the national team pool. – Rappler.com