Published 10:59 PM, March 18, 2019

MANILA, Philippines – Jalen Green played true to expectations as he powered FilAm Sports USA to a breezy 78-45 win over AusPinoy Australia in the classification round of the Chooks-to-Go NBTC National Finals on Monday, March 18.

Green, the top prospect in the US recruitment class of 2020, dazzled the crowd at the Mall of Asia Arena with his aerial acrobatics to finish with 20 points, 9 rebounds, and 3 assists in the win.

He conspired with Kainoa Ballungay as they jumped to a big lead early and never looked back to set a date with Perpetual Jonelta Laguna in the Super 32 which starts on Tuesday, March 19.

"First game siyempre nagkikita 'yung mga bata. Ngayon lang sila maglalaro as a team from different states in the US kaya I'm glad na we won," FilAm Sports head coach Bong Ulep said.

(It's the first game, so of course the kids were just getting together. They only played today as a team from different states in the US so I’m glad that we won.)

"Medyo noong first half, 'di masyado makita 'yung chemistry, sloppy ball game as expected, pero noong second half nag-pick up naman. Medyo umayos nang kaunti," he added.

(In the first half, the chemistry wasn't quite there, sloppy ball game as expected, but the game picked up in the second half. It got a bit better.)

Ballungay added 19 points, 12 rebounds, and 3 blocks, while Eli Ramos, brother of Gilas prospect Dwight Ramos, finished with 14 markers, 5 boards, and 3 assists.

Jasper Rentoy was the lone bright spot for AusPinoy as he finished with 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 2 steals.

To open the festivities, Mclaude Guadana and John Barba steered Lyceum-Cavite to a 74-71 squeaker over Holy Trinity College-General Santos to start their campaign on a high note.

In the other games, University of Baguio thwarted Dolores National High School-Eastern Samar, 68-56, to claim the 27th seed. Narvacan National High School-Candon stunned Isabella Colleges-Cauayan, 80-74, to lock down the 25th seed, and Sta. Clarita International School-Iloilo fought back to frustrate Zamboanga del Sur National High School-Pagadian, 99-88, to clinch the 26th seed.

For the Filipino-foreign squads, Toronto's Durham Crossover took out FEU-Diliman, 69-66, to forge a date with First City Providential College, while the Baby Tamaraws will take on St. Augustine Institute Pampanga.

Hope Christian dominated from start to finish to claim a 68-59 win over Italy Proudly Pinoy and arrange a match-up with Legazpi's Sto. Domingo NHS. Italy, on the other hand, will face Calayan Educational Foundation from Lucena.

In the final game of the night, Camp David of New Zealand came away with an 84-71 win over Top Flight Vancouver.

On Tuesday, all 32 teams will compete in a knockout tournament with the SM Mall of Asia Arena and the Palm Coast Marina simultaneously hosting the hostilities. – Rappler.com